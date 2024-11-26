Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $61.70 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $61,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $202.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.61. The firm has a market cap of $185.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

