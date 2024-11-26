Pitcairn Co. Sells 270 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.
GE Vernova Trading Down 5.8 %
NYSE:GEV opened at $329.00 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $357.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.