Pitcairn Co. Sells 270 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

GE Vernova Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $329.00 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $357.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GEV. Guggenheim initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.16.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

