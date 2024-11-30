Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,022 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,472,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,848,000 after buying an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 25,330.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 645,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,246,000 after acquiring an additional 642,628 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,807,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7,764.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 167,255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IUSG opened at $139.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.34 and its 200-day moving average is $128.56. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.67 and a 1-year high of $139.76.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

