Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 889.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,675 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.44. The stock has a market cap of $119.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $68.36.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.7571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.