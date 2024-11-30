Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 29,124 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,814,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,825,769.20. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Thursday, October 24th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96.

On Thursday, September 26th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.