Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $184.73 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,984 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $184,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 44.3% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $78.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.85. The company has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

