Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.85 and last traded at $61.85, with a volume of 254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.74.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $654.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSE. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,050,000.

About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

