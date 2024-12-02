CVS Health Commences Cash Tender Offers for Senior Notes

On December 2, 2024, CVS Health Corporation, a Delaware corporation, made an official announcement through a press release regarding the initiation of cash tender offers. The offers are aimed at two categories of notes: the 4.100% Senior Notes due 2025, referred to as the “Any and All Notes”, and a maximum principal amount from a variety of series of notes. These include the 2.700% Senior Notes due 2040, the 3.875% Senior Notes due 2047 issued by the subsidiary Aetna Inc., and several other series. The total purchase amount for these notes is set at $2 billion, excluding accrued interest.

CVS Health expects to utilize the net proceeds gained from the issuance of subordinated debt securities, known as the New Notes, to finalize the Tender Offers post the announcement date. The company appointed Barclays Capital Inc. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC as Dealer Managers for the tender offers, with D.F. King & Co., Inc. acting as the Tender and Information Agent.

Holders of the specified notes have the opportunity to tender their Notes at specific dates, with varying terms and conditions. The tender offers are not subject to any minimum principal amount being tendered, but certain general conditions do apply. CVS Health has the option to amend, extend, or conclude the offers if certain conditions are not met.

The Offers to Purchase, along with relevant details and guidelines for tendering, can be accessed online. The company is emphasizing that this press release is not to be considered as a solicitation for offers to purchase securities.

As a leading health solutions company, CVS Health is persistent in its vision to create a comprehensive world of health services for individuals, aligning care to meet diverse needs. The firm’s forward-looking statements emphasize that these actions are subject to uncertainties, underlining the importance of evaluating the Offer to Purchase diligently and seeking appropriate advice before exercising any tendering decisions.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CVS Health’s 8K filing here.

