Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 3.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuvectis Pharma Stock Down 1.2 %
Nuvectis Pharma stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,957. The company has a market capitalization of $96.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.41. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67.
Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
About Nuvectis Pharma
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.
Read More
