Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Down 12.3% in November

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Kopin Price Performance

NASDAQ KOPN traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.19. 1,535,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,158. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $188.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative net margin of 109.38% and a negative return on equity of 165.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 101,059.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

Featured Stories

