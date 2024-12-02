SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.02 and last traded at $70.96, with a volume of 791195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.