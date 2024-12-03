2,441,630 Shares in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Bought by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,441,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,000. Oklo makes up about 2.3% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at about $6,493,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth $404,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth $657,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Oklo Trading Down 5.7 %

Oklo stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

Oklo Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

