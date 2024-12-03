Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 857,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,566. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

