BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.30. BRF shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 317,219 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.1001 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from BRF’s previous — dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. BRF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in BRF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,776,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 216,693 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

