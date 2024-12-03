JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.40 and last traded at $78.36, with a volume of 3028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $798.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 96,172 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,584.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 62,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

