Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zscaler to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.81.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $208.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.26 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $1,448,172.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,701,505.04. The trade was a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 48.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Zscaler by 103.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.