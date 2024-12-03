Thomas G. Cromwell Sells 10,000 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $1,799,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,864.89. This represents a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Woodward Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Woodward stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,476. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.52 and a 200 day moving average of $170.98. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $201.64.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $229,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Woodward by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.44.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

