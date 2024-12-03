Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 1,564 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.13. The stock had a trading volume of 218,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,113. The company has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.29 and its 200 day moving average is $246.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.72 and a 12 month high of $287.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.92.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LOW
Lowe’s Companies Profile
Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lowe’s Companies
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 S&P 500 Stocks With Sky High Risk-Adjusted Returns
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Trending Stocks: How to Spot, Trade, and Profit Safely
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.