Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Invests $229,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416,588 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,364,000 after acquiring an additional 614,982 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,601,000 after acquiring an additional 550,116 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,629,000 after acquiring an additional 96,006 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,637,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,239,000 after acquiring an additional 73,992 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,684. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.33. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

