Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Franklin Covey makes up approximately 1.2% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FC. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 146.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 137.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 242,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 140,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 549,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 45,312 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,207. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $489.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $84.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

