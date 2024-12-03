Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Invests $6.54 Million in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,575,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,798,000 after buying an additional 1,034,365 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,260,000 after buying an additional 290,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6,875.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,605,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after buying an additional 1,582,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.
AHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.
NYSE AHR opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57.
American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently -208.33%.
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
