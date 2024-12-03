Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 19th

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

Dun & Bradstreet has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

DNB opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.64 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Articles

