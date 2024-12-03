Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hugo Boss to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $15.36.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.