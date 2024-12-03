Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform” Rating

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.