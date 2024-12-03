Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:KBDC)

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

Kayne Anderson BDC Price Performance

Kayne Anderson BDC stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Kayne Anderson BDC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kayne Anderson BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.