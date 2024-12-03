Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,374,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $581,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,589,000 after buying an additional 193,684 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 185,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,035,000 after acquiring an additional 184,601 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,384.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 156,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after purchasing an additional 149,815 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 128,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,755,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Citigroup raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.11.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,579.45. The trade was a 16.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,550.50. This trade represents a 35.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,962. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.1 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $189.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

