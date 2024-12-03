Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $648.85 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,691,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,110 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.17% of Alliant Energy worth $648,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

