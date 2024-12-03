Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 2,719,615 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,692,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719,615 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $457,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Avantor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 186,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 52,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Avantor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. This trade represents a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

