BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 441,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 251,506 shares.The stock last traded at $50.21 and had previously closed at $50.19.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10,231.6% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 288,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 285,463 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.