VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Plans $0.05 Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
CFO stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.