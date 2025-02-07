VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Plans $0.05 Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

CFO stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.