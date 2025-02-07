Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $51.50. 28,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,057. The company has a market capitalization of $244.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14.

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

