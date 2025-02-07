Enstar Group Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ESGRP)

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Enstar Group Price Performance
ESGRP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. 9,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,263. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.
Enstar Group Company Profile
