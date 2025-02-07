Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.10 and last traded at C$15.09, with a volume of 59594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDO. Desjardins upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.29.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.96. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.293456 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wesdome Gold Mines

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill purchased 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$25,781.45. Also, Director Anthea Ingrid Bath purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.83 per share, with a total value of C$50,277.50. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

