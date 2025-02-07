Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 23,681,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 70,737,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.