ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Plans $0.05 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0459 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Performance
Shares of PFFL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 3,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $11.65.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.