ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Plans $0.05 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0459 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Performance

Shares of PFFL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 3,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL)

