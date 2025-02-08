BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HON. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.07 and its 200-day moving average is $215.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

