Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,045,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 62.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $46.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

