Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 15% – Here’s Why

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) dropped 15% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 711,220,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 199,494,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
