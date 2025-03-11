Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DBD. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

DBD traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 129,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,573. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $51.81.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $87,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,200. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 21.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 89,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 446,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 162,975 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at $7,901,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.