Comparing Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) and Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) and Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Barrett Business Services and Atlantic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrett Business Services 4.55% 25.28% 7.04% Atlantic International N/A -298.20% -42.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barrett Business Services and Atlantic International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrett Business Services $1.14 billion 0.89 $50.61 million $1.99 19.88 Atlantic International $27.89 million 8.97 -$5.63 million ($8.24) -0.61

Risk & Volatility

Barrett Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic International. Atlantic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrett Business Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Barrett Business Services has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic International has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barrett Business Services and Atlantic International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrett Business Services 0 1 2 0 2.67 Atlantic International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus price target of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Barrett Business Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than Atlantic International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Atlantic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barrett Business Services beats Atlantic International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrett Business Services



Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client’s existing workforce. The company provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignment, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management services. It serves electronics manufacturers, light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, restaurant franchises, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Atlantic International



Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

