Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.300- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.5 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Zynex Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ZYXI stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 119,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.94. Zynex has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $13.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Zynex had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zynex

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 10,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at $151,587.84. The trade was a 33.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $227,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

