NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CFO Sells $13,373.40 in Stock

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUEGet Free Report) CFO Jay Matushak sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $13,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,227 shares in the company, valued at $159,812.13. This represents a 7.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

  • On Monday, January 6th, Jay Matushak sold 4,970 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $36,430.10.

NEUE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,929. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeueHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NeueHealth by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of NeueHealth during the third quarter worth $463,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

