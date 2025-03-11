Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 21.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) rose 21.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 115,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 37,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Ximen Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.