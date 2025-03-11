Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Sells $1,260,000.00 in Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) Director Mark Goines sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,424. This trade represents a 45.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Life360 Trading Down 3.6 %

LIF traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. 1,011,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,275. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIF. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Life360 by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 539,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after buying an additional 432,292 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the third quarter valued at $7,995,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 411,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 1,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 200,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 185,722 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life360 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

