Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lowered by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,536 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $298.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $447 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $243.35 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

