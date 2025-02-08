Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $12.66 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock opened at $293.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.23.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

