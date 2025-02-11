Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.02 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,107 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Trading Up 2.6 %

ORCL opened at $178.97 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.51 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $500.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.