Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,406 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,498.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,452 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after buying an additional 711,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,284,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.69.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

