Sapient Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 161,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,594,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $299.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $243.35 and a 12 month high of $302.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.18.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

