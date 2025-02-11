Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 12,247 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 599 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $250.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,059,857.14. The trade was a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 21,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $1,211,596.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,506.38. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,522 shares of company stock worth $20,349,721 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

